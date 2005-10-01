Hit the Sack

Trendy tote bags for your laptap
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the October 2005 issue of Entrepreneur.

Who says laptop tote bags have to look stuffy? The Acme Made Slim Cargo bag is a chic way to lug around your tools of the trade. Made of water-resistant ballistic nylon, wool or fabric in a variety of stylish patterns--including stripes, polka dots and plain black--it features foam padding and quilted satin lining that will keep your equipment safe. A fold-out utility pocket lets you stash all your other tech accessories. The super-slim bag is available in three sizes and comes with a remov-able shoulder strap and a one-year warranty. Prices range from $140 to $250. Call (888) 486-3191, or see www.acmemade.com.

