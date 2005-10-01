My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Security Breach?

New laws could change how you handle customer info.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Data security is a high-profile topic these days. After big-name breaches involving companies like Bank of America, Choice-Point, LexisNexis and MasterCard, a new push has begun for legislation on both the state and federal levels to deal with the issue. Dorsey Morrow, general counsel for the International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium, says businesses large and small should take heed. "The proposed federal laws will apply to anyone who collects confidential or personal information from consumers," says Morrow.

Morrow sees a confluence of events that have brought the issue of data security to the fore, including a lack of adequate security, a lack of industry standards and increased interest from criminals. Besides a slew of different bills winding their way through Congress, many states have bills of their own either enacted or under consideration. Most take after the seminal 2003 California data security law, which requires California customers to be notified if their unencrypted personal information is compromised.

Legislation on the federal level will likely super-sede the various state laws. Nobody can pinpoint exactly when, or what form, a federal law will take. At least half a dozen different proposals are being considered. "It's going to take a while to wind through the various committees and subcommittees and the House and Senate," Morrow says.

Entrepreneurs should keep an eye on Congress as well as on state laws, and look into ways to keep their customers' data secure. Common-sense actions like crafting a security policy, encrypting data and avoiding asking for unnecessary sensitive information such as Social Security numbers can go a long way.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

Get Attention and Grow Your Business Without Actually Talking About It

Growth Strategies

4 Ways to Grow Your Business Fast (Without Rushing)

Wellness Brand Moon Juice Has Plenty of Haters -- and Its Founder Is Cool With That