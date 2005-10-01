Go South

The sun comes out over Central America with a new trade agreement.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In late July, the free- trade agreement with five Central American countries and the Dominican Republic known as CAFTA-DR squeaked through the House, heralding a major expansion of an export market whose promise small business has already discovered. The hotly contested treaty was approved by the House with a vote of 217-215. President Bush affixed his signature on August 20.

Entrepreneurs in a wide range of sectors send considerable amounts of goods to Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, countries included in the Bush-supported free-trade agreement. According to the Small Business Exporters Association, over two-thirds of the dollar value of non-oil imports going into those six countries comes from the United States. Moreover, smaller U.S. companies account for 37 percent of all U.S. exports to the CAFTA-DR region. "These are extraordinarily high percentages, among the highest for small U.S. exporters in any region of the world," says James Morrison, president of the SBEA. "Simply put, the CAFTA-DR markets have enormous built-in demand for U.S. products and services, as well as a high degree of acceptance of smaller U.S. company exporters."

Modeled after the North American Free Trade Agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico, CAFTA-DR eliminates the tariffs U.S. companies pay when they sell to any of the six countries. The greatest benefit CAFTA-DR offers smaller American companies is lower transaction costs in the region. As transaction costs fall, increasingly small sales orders become economical to fill.

In the end, 27 Republicans in the House deserted Bush by voting against CAFTA-DR, but 15 Democrats voted in its favor, giving the treaty at least a modicum of bipartisan legitimacy.

Stephen Barlas is a freelance business reporter who covers the Washington beat for 15 magazines.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market