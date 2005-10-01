My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Guilt-Free Luxury

Get big performance with a small price tag.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Want the look and feel of a Bentley without the high price tag? Three large, five-seater sedans that convey a sense of stateliness for less than $25,000 are the Ford Five Hundred; the Chrysler 300; and the brand-new Dodge Charger, resurrected after an almost three-decade absence. Perfect com-pany cars, all three sedans are not only affordable--they're also roomy, contemporary and performance-oriented.

Ford's new flagship, the Five Hundred, comes in three versions: SE, SEL and Limited. All versions include a rear, split-folding bench seat that's slightly elevated for a "sta-dium" view of the road. Living up to its massive interior, the trunk offers more than 21 cubic feet of space, among the roomiest of any sedan, and the wheels are 17 inches. Features include chrome trim, power-folding mirrors, keyless entry, power windows and locks, ABS, and tilt wheel. The engine is a V-6. You choose between front-wheel drive and a CVT transmission with all-wheel drive from Ford's Volvo subsidiary. The Five Hundred starts at $22,840.

Not exactly a Rolls Royce but just as impressive, the Chrysler 300 is the company's 2006 vision of "the great American car." Starting at $23,525, it's a head-turner with bold styling, a dramatic front grille, high sills and a classic roofline. The 300 has all-wheel drive courtesy of its partner, Mercedes-Benz, or rear-wheel drive. The engine is a V-6; the 300C has a HEMI V-8 that turns off four cylinders when you don't need all eight. Trunk size totals 15.6 cubic feet.

Want more muscle for an equally appealing price? Starting at $22,320, Dodge's wide-stanced 2006 Charger steps up with plenty of performance in its 250-horsepower V-6 or 340-horsepower HEMI engine. With coupe-like styling, a fastback-style roof and a Ram grille, it boasts 16.2 cubic feet of cargo space. A stability system, brake assist, ABS, traction control, a special touring suspension and the longest wheelbase in its class translate into a balanced, smooth ride.

Editor and consultant Jill Amadio has been reporting on the automotive industry for 26 years.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

The Story Behind the Coffee Company That Fuels Google, Microsoft and Facebook

Starting a Business

The Biggest Lesson I Learned Working for Elon Musk at Tesla

Starting a Business

9 Business Ideas Under $1,000 You Can Run From Anywhere