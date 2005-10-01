Technology

Faster Wireless Data-Transfer

Turn wireless data-transfer speeds up a notch with WUSB.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the October 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and cellular not enough for you? How about adding wireless USB? Here's the skinny: WUSB is moving toward actual adoption, with an initial specification already sorted out and the backing of companies like Hewlett-Packard, Intel, Microsoft and Samsung. Speeds are expected to be comparable to wired USB 2.0, with a bandwidth target around 480Mbps at 10 feet and 110Mbps at 30 feet. The technology will also be backward compatible with its earlier wired incarnations through the use of external adapters.

Pretty much any device that currently uses wired USB is a candidate for WUSB. Imagine having your printer setup on the other side of the room or transferring photos from a digital camera without plugging in a media card reader. Early adopters will need to equip their computers with a WUSB adapter to take advantage. The speed and familiarity of WUSB could position it as Bluetooth's competition--at least in the desktop environment, where wirelessly transferring large amounts of data can be on the slow side. Expect devices with WUSB to reach the market by year's end. For the latest update, visit the USB Implementers Forum.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Technology

Why Unified Communication Is Essential to Working With Remote, Offshore Teams

Technology

Coronavirus Not Delaying Apple's iPhone SE 2, New iPad Pro, Analyst Says