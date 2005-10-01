Gear 10/05
This story appears in the October 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Novatel Wireless V620 (Verizon) cellular modem card
CNET's rating: 7.0 Very good
The good: Easy installation; fast speeds; secondary dial-up access
The bad: Expensive service; limited availability
What it's for: Internet access when away from a network or a hot spot
Essential extras: An EV-DO service plan through your wireless carrier
The bottom line: The Novatel Wireless V620 PC Card is the fastest cellular modem we've seen so far.
Website:www.novatelwireless.com
Street price: $200