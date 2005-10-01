Rescue Plan

An emergency-assistance loan got this entrepreneur through her company's darkest hours.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the October 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Colleen Molter's IT staffing business, QED National, borrows money to smooth out cash flow during rapid growth and also during times of tragedy--like when the World Trade Center attacks put many of her best customers out of business.

QED needed serious help to continue operations and rebuild after 9/11. With a mix of apprehension and relief, Molter signed up for an emergency loan of $300,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA offered an interest rate of just 4 percent for 15 years--and the money helped Molter keep all the staff of her New York City company onboard.

Since 2001, QED has grown at an average annual rate of about 33 percent and expects to reach $4 million in revenue this year. Its growth capital comes from a new asset-based loan against receivables. "Cash flow continues to be a struggle," Molter says. "Raising money is just always a part of your life."

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market