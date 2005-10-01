Buzz Skill

Psst! Have you heard about BzzAgent? Find out why this company is on everybody's lips.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
1 min read

This story appears in the October 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Just call Dave Balter the Buzzmaster. The 33-year-old founder of BzzAgent Inc., a word-of-mouth marketing agency in Boston that projects sales of $10 million to $15 million in 2005, is so good at talking up products and services that he's got 92,000 volunteers--dubbed BzzAgents--talking up his clients.

Operating on the premise that people are looking for good recommendations before they buy, Balter gives his agents access to the latest and greatest products and services. BzzAgents test them out and then chat them up to friends, neighbors--even strangers. They'll sing the praises of everything from satellite radio to apparel to candy. Then, they report to BzzAgent with the results of their efforts.

Why does it work? "As consumers, what we search for is credibility," says Balter, whose book Grapevine: The New Art of Word-of-Mouth Marketing is due out next month. "A recommendation from another person is a form of credibility."

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market