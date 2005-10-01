On the Merge

Acquiring a company--and being acquired--taught this entrepreneur a lesson in leadership.
This story appears in the October 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When Scott D'Entremont, co-founder of conferencing services provider Netspoke, decided to acquire iMeet in 2002, he was confident it was the right choice. iMeet's web- conferencing products, management and structure fit perfectly with D'Entremont's company. Indeed, the merger has helped increase Netspoke's sales from $5.4 million in 2002 to a projected $14 million for 2005. Although success is sweet, D'Entremont, 38, candidly admits it hasn't been easy.

Even with conferencing tools at their disposal, fostering a feeling of unity among employees working from offices in Woburn, Massachusetts, and Pittsburgh presented a challenge. Employees now travel between the offices to close this gap.

Recently, Premiere Global Services acquired Netspoke, and D'Entremont, now senior vice president, will face different challenges. "It definitely gives you a more holistic view, being on the other side," he says. "I think, because of this, I'm better equipped to lead."

