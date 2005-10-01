My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

Charged Up

An electrical engineer realized his dreams in the land of opportunity.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Oleg Nikishin, 44, owns his own house in Warrington, Pennsylvania, runs his own business and is living what many would call the American Dream. Originally from Russia, Nikishin had been in the merchant marines just long enough to catch a glimpse of the U.S. and know that it was in his future. "After seeing another world and the opportunity," says Nikishin, "I wanted to emigrate." So, determined to get educated before leaving his homeland, he obtained a degree in electrical engineering and moved to the U.S. in 1990 at the age of 29.

By 2003, Nikishin had spent more than a decade learning American business by working various electrical engineering jobs and even running his own computer retail store, but he was still searching for the right business to start. That's when he came across electrical-service franchise Mr. Electric. He was attracted to the fact that the industry fit his background and was trend-proof and recession-proof.

Despite his background in the field, Nikishin found it challenging opening his franchise in a territory that was more than 100 miles away from his home. He credits the support offered by the franchise company with helping him through that first year. Now Nikishin and his three employees are busy serving primarily commercial clients, and he recently purchased a second territory: Montgomery County. He is about a quarter of the way to realizing his goal of reaching $1 million in annual sales by 2008. His key to success? Never lose sight of the vision. "If people just want the quick buck, this is not the business for that," says Nikishin. "They have to have the vision and make sure they go for it."

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

3 Things Franchises Should Know About Hiring a PR Firm