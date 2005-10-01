What's New 10/05

Learning the ropes

It's definitely noteworthy when a 26-year-old company decides to start franchising. A.D. Banker & Co. offers exam preparation and related products for individuals working to obtain licenses in the insurance, security, legal and accounting industries. With its array of classroom, online and self-study courses, this Overland Park, Kansas-based franchise provides the necessary training in all forms and fashions. So what do you need to make the grade and become a franchisee? Primarily, a love of teaching and people.