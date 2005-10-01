It Figures 10/05

October 1, 2005 2 min read

Only the Loan-ly Where do small businesses go to borrow money?

56% of businesses have at least one loan outstanding.

29% have at least one transaction loan from a nonbank lender outstanding.

25% have at least one transaction loan from a bank outstanding.

25% have at least one line of credit from a bank outstanding.

5% have at least one line of credit from a nonbank lender outstanding.