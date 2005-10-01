It Figures 10/05

The cost of complying with federal regulations, wasting time at work and more
This story appears in the October 2005 issue of Entrepreneur.

Only the Loan-ly

Where do small businesses go to borrow money?
56%of businesses have at least one loan outstanding.
29%have at least one transaction loan from a nonbank lender outstanding.
25%have at least one transaction loan from a bank outstanding.
25%have at least one line of credit from a bank outstanding.
5%have at least one line of credit from a nonbank lender outstanding.
Source: SBA, "Availability of Financing to Small Firms Using the Survey of Small Business Finances"

Take Our Word For It...

Check out these titles on the "Entrepreneur Recommends" shelf at Borders.
All Marketers Are Liars: The Power of Telling Authentic Stories in a Low-Trust World by Seth Godin, $23.95
Jack Welch and the 4E's of Leadership: How to Put GE's Leadership Formula to Work in Your Organization by Jeffrey A. Krames, $21.95
iCon: Steve Jobs, The Greatest Second Act in the History of Business by Jeffrey S. Young and William L. Simon, $24.95
Success: Advice on Achieving Your Goals from Remarkably Accomplished People, edited by J. Pincott, $14.95
39% of

end users admit clicking embedded links in spam;

11%

have purchased products or services from spam e-mails.
Statistic Source: Mirapoint/Radicati Group
Complying with federal regulations costs businesses with fewer than 20 employees nearly

$7,000 per

employee--almost

60% more

than larger firms.
Statistic Source: SBA Office of Advocacy

45% of

small businesses will upgrade their desktop applications within the year.
Statistic Source: In-Stat

48% of

employees say they travel for work less frequently compared to five years ago.
Statistic Source: Robert Half International
The average worker wastes more than

2 hours

every day.
Statistic Source: AOL/Salary.com

