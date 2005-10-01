It Figures 10/05
The cost of complying with federal regulations, wasting time at work and more
Only the Loan-lyWhere do small businesses go to borrow money?
|56%
|of businesses have at least one loan outstanding.
|29%
|have at least one transaction loan from a nonbank lender outstanding.
|25%
|have at least one transaction loan from a bank outstanding.
|25%
|have at least one line of credit from a bank outstanding.
|5%
|have at least one line of credit from a nonbank lender outstanding.
|Source: SBA, "Availability of Financing to Small Firms Using the Survey of Small Business Finances"
39% ofend users admit clicking embedded links in spam;
11%have purchased products or services from spam e-mails.
Statistic Source: Mirapoint/Radicati Group
|Complying with federal
regulations costs businesses with fewer than 20 employees nearly
$7,000 peremployee--almost
60% morethan larger firms.
Statistic Source: SBA Office of Advocacy
45% ofsmall businesses will upgrade their desktop applications within the year.
Statistic Source: In-Stat
48% ofemployees say they travel for work less frequently compared to five years ago.
Statistic Source: Robert Half International
|The average worker
wastes more than
2 hoursevery day.
Statistic Source: AOL/Salary.com