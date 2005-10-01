Ready for Startup

Get on your mark--our listings of more than 1,000 franchise and business opportunities will get you in the race.
This story appears in the October 2005 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

Our franchise and business opportunity listings detail the basic startup information of more than 1,000 franchises and nonfranchise business opportunities. Use this information as a first step if you're considering investing in a franchise or bizopp.

This directory is not intended to endorse, advertise or recommend any particular company. All information was obtained from the companies themselves and has not been verified for accuracy. We simply present this information as a service to our readers.

We strongly recommend that you perform a thorough investigation and analysis of any franchise or business opportunity you are considering investing in before signing any papers or putting up any money. A good first move is to contact the Better Business Bureau. Also ask the company you are interested in for the names of franchisees, licensees or dealers who are already in business with them. But the message bears repeating: Never invest before investigating. And always proceed with caution.

To access our listings and more information on buying these opportunities, please visit our business opportunities.

