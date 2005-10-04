Beating Bully Negotiators

Don't get bullied at the negotiating table. Here are four tips for staying in control when facing overbearing opponents.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you react to intimidation by counterattacking, walking away or caving, there's a better way: Stand your ground, and negotiate.

  • Stay cool. Above all, relax. Ignore the theatrics. If your opponent keeps interrupting, politely ask him or her to stop. Create a tactful timeout, such as another appointment. Not reacting may take supreme self-control, but your maturity will pay off. Also, don't allow experts, celebrities or business leaders to psych you out.
  • Refocus on the issues. Intimidation is not the issue. Your deal is. No matter how long it takes, keep bringing the discussion back to the real concerns: price, services, time periods and so on.
  • Slow it down. Reset the pace. Pause before you answer. Go over things one more time. Start taking notes. Say you'll think about it and get back to them. Intimidators would prefer to hustle you into agreement. Don't let them.
  • Ask questions. Favor open-ended ones, the kind that can't be answered by a simple yes or no. Once your opponent starts explaining and discussing, it's no longer intimidation--it's negotiation.

A speaker and attorney in Los Angeles, Marc Diener is author of Deal Power.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market