Smart Idea

This innovative advertising device catches golfers' attention even while they keep their eye on the ball.
What: Manufacturer of polyurethane products, including a golf-ball holder
Who: James Dewberry of Adverturf
Where: Canton, Georgia
When: 2002

Hands on the club, feet planted firmly, eyes on the ball-you're ready to take the perfect swing. Concentrating deeply, you inadvertently glance several feet ahead of you at a strategically placed advertisement in an Adverturf unit, a golf-ball tray and tee divider that has slots on both sides for ads. Although later you may not even recall all you saw during that quick glance, you can be sure that James Dewberry, 34, is banking on your subconscious remembering everything.

With golf equipment manufacturers as his target customer, Dewberry, a former money manager, was driven to invent the perfect advertising device-one that could promise prime exposure to golf-lovers during intense moments of concentration. Two years and $35,000 later, he was ready to put his product, made of polyurethane, to the ultimate field test. "[It was] trial by fire," says Dewberry. "I put them out in the Georgia heat for a summer, and the sun didn't mess them up."

Prototype in hand, the final challenge came in convincing golf product manufacturers to devote their advertising dollars to the Adverturf unit, which retails at $75. Dewberry reasoned that manufacturers could use one side to display their logo, then give away the units along with one free side of advertising space to golf courses. Dewberry approached Norcross, Georgia-based sports-equipment manufacturer Mizuno USA and immediately sold them on the idea.

Adverturf units are scoring big, with 2005 projected sales of more than $250,000. Meanwhile, Dewberry is branching out with other polyurethane products, such as DSL cable holders. Looks like this inventor made a hole-in-one on his very first try.

Somewhere to Turn
Looking for inspiration? check out these helpful resources.

E-mail Newsletter Experts
E-mail Newsletter Experts can help you launch a newsletter campaign with basic tips on writing, designing, opt-in marketing, using newsletter software and managing paid subscriptions. The site also offers a free report, "10 Ways to Profit from an E-mail Newsletter," for download. Of course, you have to submit your name and e-mail to receive the report-lesson learned.

Junior Achievement Student Center
The newly redesigned JA Student Center, which helps prepare students to start businesses, includes information on writing a business plan, videos of fellow students and Young Entrepreneurs' Organization members, a resources section with web links, and a game called Arcade Annie's that helps sharpen entrepreneurial skills.

Marketing Today
Marketing Today is a publication of Peter DeLegge Consulting that provides free marketing tools. Go to the site, click on "Tools," and begin using one of the several easy-to-use web-based tools. Among them is an ROI calculator for direct marketing and e-mail marketing campaigns, an advertising CPM calculator, and a search tool that uses multiple search engines.

Moms Making Money
Women with children no longer have to give up their careers, thanks to Moms Making Money, a resource for stay-at-home moms to help rejuvenate their earning potential. This organization offers monthly teleclasses, local conferences, local chapter network meetings, an online forum and a monthly newsletter. Membership is $50 per year.

Solo-E.com
Solo-E.com is a group that brings together solo entrepreneurs through advice, news, and other resources and support. Features include: a forum; Solo-U, an online learning area that offers teleclasses, e-books, book reviews, live events and more; e-newsletters; and business coaching. Membership is $9.95 per month.

