Smart Idea

This innovative advertising device catches golfers' attention even while they keep their eye on the ball.

October 1, 2005 3 min read

What: Manufacturer of polyurethane products, including a golf-ball holder

Who: James Dewberry of Adverturf

Where: Canton, Georgia

When: 2002

Hands on the club, feet planted firmly, eyes on the ball-you're ready to take the perfect swing. Concentrating deeply, you inadvertently glance several feet ahead of you at a strategically placed advertisement in an Adverturf unit, a golf-ball tray and tee divider that has slots on both sides for ads. Although later you may not even recall all you saw during that quick glance, you can be sure that James Dewberry, 34, is banking on your subconscious remembering everything.

With golf equipment manufacturers as his target customer, Dewberry, a former money manager, was driven to invent the perfect advertising device-one that could promise prime exposure to golf-lovers during intense moments of concentration. Two years and $35,000 later, he was ready to put his product, made of polyurethane, to the ultimate field test. "[It was] trial by fire," says Dewberry. "I put them out in the Georgia heat for a summer, and the sun didn't mess them up."

Prototype in hand, the final challenge came in convincing golf product manufacturers to devote their advertising dollars to the Adverturf unit, which retails at $75. Dewberry reasoned that manufacturers could use one side to display their logo, then give away the units along with one free side of advertising space to golf courses. Dewberry approached Norcross, Georgia-based sports-equipment manufacturer Mizuno USA and immediately sold them on the idea.

Adverturf units are scoring big, with 2005 projected sales of more than $250,000. Meanwhile, Dewberry is branching out with other polyurethane products, such as DSL cable holders. Looks like this inventor made a hole-in-one on his very first try.

