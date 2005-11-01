It Figures 11/05

Losing faith in the economy, seeing green in ethnic food and more
Nearly

90% of

12- to 17-year-olds have online access.
Statistic Source: Pew Internet & American Life Project

1

new blog is created every second.
Statistic Source: Technorati

Nearly

2 in 3

consumers believe the economy is getting worse.
Statistic Source: The Gallup Organization

Over the next decade,

1 out of 7

food dollars will be spent on ethnic food.
Statistic Source: PROMAR International

33%

of an executive's time is spent responding to crises or problems.
Statistic Source: The Creative Group

On average, entrepreneurs work

52

hours per week.
Statistic Source: Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index
Minority Report
In what states are minorities the majority?

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

