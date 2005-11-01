It Figures 11/05
Losing faith in the economy, seeing green in ethnic food and more
This story appears in the November 2005 issue of Entrepreneur.
Nearly
90% of12- to 17-year-olds have online access.
Statistic Source: Pew Internet & American Life Project
1new blog is created every second.
Statistic Source: Technorati
Nearly
2 in 3consumers believe the economy is getting worse.
Statistic Source: The Gallup Organization
Over the next decade,
1 out of 7food dollars will be spent on ethnic food.
Statistic Source: PROMAR International
33%of an executive's time is spent responding to crises or problems.
Statistic Source: The Creative Group
On average, entrepreneurs work
52hours per week.
Statistic Source: Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index
Minority Report
In what states are minorities the majority?
Source: U.S. Census Bureau