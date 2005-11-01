The Latest Thing

My Queue

This story appears in the November 2005 issue of Entrepreneur.

Maybe you're the type who loves to discover something new--the one in your circle of family and friends known for finding the best new places to eat, shop, or hang out. If so, when it comes to buying a franchise, you're probably not looking for the run-of-the-mill, household-name business. The franchises that pique your interest are most likely those rising stars that could be on the verge of a major breakthrough. So how do you get the inside information on the newest players in the franchising arena?

The following listing is a good place to start mining for hidden treasures. Our New Franchise listing provides information on companies that started franchising in 2000. The listing isn't intended to endorse any specific franchise. Rather, it's a first step in your own research, which should include reading the franchise company's literature (including its Uniform Franchise Offering Circular), calling and visiting existing franchisees, and consulting with an attorney and an accountant.

