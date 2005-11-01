Resources 11/05

Websites, organizations, events and more to grow your business

November 1, 2005 2 min read

STOPFAKES.GOV/SMALLBUSINESS

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office developed this site dedicated to the protection of small businesses' intellectual property in the U.S. and abroad. The site answers common questions relating to copyrights, trademarks and patents, including how to register or file for each. Downloadable materials are also available for free.

CIT SMALL BUSINESS LENDING CORP.

CIT Small Business Lending Corp. is the number-one SBA loan source in the nation and has been designated a "Preferred Lender" by the SBA. CIT Small Business Lending provides loans between $75,000 and $5 million for small businesses ranging from day-care centers to restaurants. The site offers a quick SBA screening application and enables borrowers to monitor their loan status online.

AUDIBLE.COM

Want to find out how podcasting, a method of publishing audio via the internet that listeners can subscribe to and download, can work for your business? Audible.com is offering a free white paper entitled "Creating Revenue from Downloadable Audio," which provides expertise on podcast management, circulation control, paid subscriptions and advertising management.

NAWBO SMARTBRIEF

The National Association of Women Business Owners offers free e-mail news briefings twice weekly. The news briefings directly address women business owners and are delivered in either text or HTML format. Each e-newsletter contains news important to running a business, links to relevant stories, and insider information on NAWBO and its initiatives.

GOLEADS

GoLeads offers unlimited web-based sales lead access to more than 12 million businesses. Users can search leads by number of employees, industry heading, company name, SIC code and geography. GoLeads also allows users to import their lists into their contact managers or download them onto their desktops for $9.95 per user, per month.

THE NITTY-GRITTY OF WRITING FOR THE SEARCH ENGINES BY JILL WHALEN

The Nitty-Gritty of Writing for the Search Engines by search engine optimization consultant Jill Whalen focuses on how to write clean, understandable copy for your website. This 23-page e-book provides search engine optimization basics, avoiding complicated web coding and instead homing in on the kind of simple text your readers will understand and search engines will pick up. Price: $49.