Find out how you can move to the head of the class--for less--on your next flight.

November 1, 2005 2 min read

Every business traveler wants to sit in a big seat at the front of the plane, but getting an upgrade these days is increasingly difficult. I caught up with Matthew Bennett, who runs upgrade advice site FirstClassFlyer.com, for tips on how you can sit in first or business class without breaking your travel budget.

Get What You Ask For. With so many new, low, domestic first-class fares in the marketplace, always ask for the lowest heavily discounted first-class fares before upgrading with miles. For example, if you call Delta Air Lines to use your miles to upgrade from Los Angeles to Atlanta, they'll tell you the lowest upgradeable economy fare is $958 round trip, plus 30,000 hard-earned miles. But ask for the lowest heavily discounted first-class fare , and you'll be quoted $722 round trip--no miles required!

Check out Asiana and Malaysia Airlines, which offer free upgrades to those paying full-economy fares. There's nothing better than getting a deal on a business-class seat (for a good night's sleep) on those 12- to 15-hour slogs across the Pacific. Get a Better Coach Seat. For about $500 more than a normal coach ticket, international long-haul carriers like ANA, British Airways, EVA, Singapore and Virgin Atlantic offer premium economy seats, which are wider and spaced a bit farther apart than those in the standard coach section.