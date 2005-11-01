Call in a Day's Work

Think there's no such thing as being too connected? This couple begs to differ.

As the world becomes increasingly wireless, Howard and Barbara Melamed, 49 and 46, respectively, are equally receptive to the needs of cell users. As founders of Cell-Antenna Corp., a solutions provider for cellular communication problems, this couple offers products ranging from cell antennas for cars to systems that make underground facilities, office buildings and even concert venues cell-friendly.

The Melameds were on the right wavelength when they decided to channel their efforts and launch their Coral Springs, Florida, business in 2002. Sales have increased from $450,000 in the first year to a projected $8 million in 2005. Though high on success, the Melameds are grounded by the knowledge that being too connected has a Catch-22.

"Within 30 seconds, you can turn a cell phone into an explosive device," explains Howard, who has written multiple white papers against cell phone usage on planes and is working with the government to prevent cellular communication in certain situations. "On the one hand, we do the yin, which is cellular communication, and the other is the yang, where we take it away."