In Your Face

When it comes to marketing, this web designer uses his head--literally.

November 1, 2005 1 min read

"Do I have stupid written on my forehead?" Andrew Fischer, 21, an Omaha, Nebraska, web designer, says he asked that question so often, it inspired an idea for a business venture--renting his forehead as advertising space.

"I checked eBay, and no one had done it before," says Fischer. So in January, he put his forehead on the auction block, and a pharmaceutical company won with a bid of $37,375. For 30 days, Fischer sported the company's name temporarily tattooed on his forehead.

Since then, Fischer has worked with online casino GoldenPalace.com. He wore the company's name on his forehead throughout February, and now the company calls on him regularly for promotional work.

Fischer's forehead and website www.humanadspace.com have earned him more than $50,000 this year--as well as appearances on Good Morning America, Inside Edition and The Tony Danza Show. All that publicity benefits his clients, of course--and it doesn't hurt his self-promotion, either.