Franchises

Spin City

This marketing guru found just the right niche for his passion and skill.
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

James Moore's extensive work with advertising and marketing agencies has involved promoting top brands in markets all over the world. But when he wanted to be his own boss, he left behind his worldly experiences to pursue his dreams locally. After researching several fast-growing franchises, he decided to stick with the industry he knows best. "I know the advertising business," says Moore, 50. "I thought that was crucial."

Moore then came across PRstore, a marketing and advertising franchise catering to the needs of small-business owners, and he and his wife, Linda Davis, 50, were immediately sold on the concept. In fact, they bought nine franchises. Says Moore, "I decided I believe in it, I'm going to do it, and this is going to be where I make my mark." Moore and Davis assist clients with services ranging from building websites to creating ad campaigns. Their operating costs are low, thanks to the franchise's design center, which produces the clients' creative materials.

The couple opened their first location in November 2004 in Royal Oak, Michigan, and expect 2005 sales to reach between $150,000 and $200,000. They have plans to open two locations a year over the next four years throughout the Detroit area and in Toledo, Ohio. Moore enjoys all aspects of being his own boss--except one. He says, "The hardest thing is every time you write a check or make a decision, it's money coming out of your own pocket."

