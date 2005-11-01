My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

Selling Point

Bidding on the success of eBay auction assistance pays off.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Kenny Byrne remembers trying to auction his old cell phone on eBay. Running into problems including fraudulent payment, he knew he wasn't the only person experiencing difficulties. But now, as an iSold It franchisee and area developer in western Washington state, Byrne's sure neither he nor his eBay drop-off customers will be running into those problems again.

In 2004, Byrne, who has a background in technology and software development, opened his first location in Puyallup, Washington. He has since opened a second, and his stores are the top two iSold It franchises in terms of volume. He knows that the right employees are critical to his success. "Most people don't realize what it takes to sell on eBay," says Byrne, 39. The sales team must create descriptive listings, take professional- grade photographs, handle customer service and prepare items for shipment. Byrne also employs a seven-person team of product specialists who boast 100 years of combined auction experience and can evaluate collectibles, antiques, art and more.

The tremendous growth of eBay drop-offs has presented some technological challenges. Keeping track of inventory and the cost of goods sold tested the franchise's database system, making an upgrade necessary. While working out the kinks, Byrne kept the business moving ahead, building his inventory by purchasing items from closing businesses, estate sales and liquidators. "We're not just sitting around, waiting for people to walk [into] our stores," says Byrne, adding that importers and manufacturers are using iSold It to distribute their goods. He's also signed a deal with a nearby Costco Business Center to liquidate their returned items.

Byrne's number of satisfied customers is growing, and he counts himself among them--he finally sold that old cell phone.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

3 Things Franchises Should Know About Hiring a PR Firm