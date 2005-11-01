What's New 11/05

All fired up over children's pottery classes

November 1, 2005 1 min read

At Kids 'N' Clay Pottery Studios, don't be alarmed when the temperature rises--kilns are burning and kids are learning. Founded in 1988 by ceramic artist Kevin Nierman, the Berkeley, California-based pottery studio holds weekly classes and summer sessions that focus on child development through art. In April, the business announced a nationwide search for franchisees who want to open their own studios and help children ages 3 to 18 explore their artistic sides.