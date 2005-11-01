Your iPod's Pod

A nifty new case for your precious iPod

November 1, 2005 1 min read

This story appears in the November 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Worried about dropping your iPod while walking? Do you balance the precious gadget in your car's ashtray or cup holder while driving? The $29.99 Rivet Grab offers a safer alternative for transporting your iPod by allowing you to hook it to just about anything--from a belt loop to a briefcase. You can even mount it on your car's dashboard while keeping all its controls and ports accessible. Made of alloy and stainless steel encased in soft leather, Grab wraps your iPod snugly and securely in its soft felt lining. A one-touch release system lets you grab your iPod and go. Cases are available for iPod minis, too. See www.rivetnow.com, or call (877) 748-3866.