My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

The Benefits of Business Interruption Coverage

Insurance can help smooth the road to disaster recovery.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When Hurricane Katrina slammed into the Gulf Coast, many businesses were unable to operate for days or weeks. Many companies have been aided in their recovery by business interruption insurance.

Business interruption coverage replaces lost business income and pays ongoing expenses if you are unable to operate due to circumstances described in your policy. But this isn't a panacea for every possible disaster, says Anita Setnor Byer, president of Setnor Byer Insurance & Risk in Plantation, Florida. For example, your policy may cover business interruption due to fire but not wind damage, or water damage from rain but not from flooding. And it probably doesn't cover losses due to inaccessibility if streets are closed by the authorities in the event of, say, a potential riot or an imminent storm, although if you are unable to operate after the streets reopen, your coverage should kick in. Setnor Byer says basic policies typically stop paying damages at recovery or 30 to 60 days after the property is restored.

While extended coverage is available, the greater your coverage, the higher your premiums. And no business interruption policy will cover a downturn in the economy--even one related to a natural disaster. It's best to make business interruption coverage a component of an overall disaster recovery plan that includes financial reserves.

Jacquelyn Lynn is a freelance business writer in Orlando, Florida.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

Watch Out for These 4 Warning Signs on the Road to Success

Growth Strategies

Get Attention and Grow Your Business Without Actually Talking About It

Why These Founders Gave Their Suppliers and Manufacturers a Piece of the Company