Sell Buzz 11/05

November 1, 2005 2 min read

"People come in with trade-ins because they don't want to pay retail [for a new bike]," says owner Rich Staley, 36. "They get a discount when they bring their old bike to trade in, and we get more people in the shop."

"Trade-ins foster loyalty, especially if you're doing it in an industry where no one else is," says Kevin Eikenberry, owner of The Kevin Eikenberry Group, a customer-service consulting firm in Indianapolis. He says trade-ins work for almost any kind of company and can build your business in several ways, including:

Giving customers a reason to buy: There's less guilt asso-ciated with trading in an old-but-functional refrigerator if the customer knows he or she will get a discount on a new one, says Eikenberry. Plus, it solves the issue of what to do with the old product.

Quick Pick

Trying to find the decision-maker at that hot prospect? Jigsaw Data Corp. is a fast-growing online marketplace for buying, selling and trading business contact information. Members exchange the contacts they have for the contacts they need and are given point-based incentives to keep the information up-to-date. That means over 1.2 million contacts from over 93,000 companies are constantly being revised. Contacts are mostly from the U.S., but Jigsaw launched a global initiative in June. The cost is $25 per month, which can also be paid in point incentives if you've gathered enough. Test-drive Jigsaw with a free trial, which allows you to access up to 10 contacts.