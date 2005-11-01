Split Decision

Is hiring part-time sales reps a good idea?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Hiring part-time sales reps seems like a smart proposition--fewer benefits to pay, and lower overhead and salaries than full-time reps. But can a business really score with part-time reps?

Yes. And it's a growing trend, according to Kent Billingsley, president of AIM Sales Group, a Coppell, Texas, company that helps entrepreneurs grow quickly and generate more profitable revenue. He offers the following pros, cons and advice for hiring part-timers.

Pros:

  • Access to great talent at a fraction of the normal rate
  • Limited overhead due to reduced costs

Cons:

  • Prospects and sales opportunities won't wait for a salesperson's schedule.
  • It's difficult to keep part-timers focused, especially if their off time is split up or they have additional jobs.
  • The team may suffer. Says Billingsley, "A company must consider the impact on the whole team when a member isn't always available."

Hiring Guidelines:

  • Find out what experience the candidate has in working in a "fractional" position.
  • Be clear on specific expectations, including number of calls, proposals, meetings, sales targets, quotas and financial achievements.
  • See if the part-timer will be available to answer questions on days off.

Kimberly L. Mccall ("Marketing Angel") is president of McCall Media & Marketing Inc., and author ofSell It, Baby! Marketing Angel's 37 Down-to-Earth & Practical How-To's on Marketing, Branding & Sales.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market