Split Decision

Is hiring part-time sales reps a good idea?

November 1, 2005 2 min read

Hiring part-time sales reps seems like a smart proposition--fewer benefits to pay, and lower overhead and salaries than full-time reps. But can a business really score with part-time reps?

Yes. And it's a growing trend, according to Kent Billingsley, president of AIM Sales Group, a Coppell, Texas, company that helps entrepreneurs grow quickly and generate more profitable revenue. He offers the following pros, cons and advice for hiring part-timers.

Pros:

Access to great talent at a fraction of the normal rate

Limited overhead due to reduced costs

Cons:

Prospects and sales opportunities won't wait for a salesperson's schedule.

It's difficult to keep part-timers focused, especially if their off time is split up or they have additional jobs.

The team may suffer. Says Billingsley, "A company must consider the impact on the whole team when a member isn't always available."

Hiring Guidelines: