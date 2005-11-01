Split Decision
This story appears in the November 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Hiring part-time sales reps seems like a smart proposition--fewer benefits to pay, and lower overhead and salaries than full-time reps. But can a business really score with part-time reps?
Yes. And it's a growing trend, according to Kent Billingsley, president of AIM Sales Group, a Coppell, Texas, company that helps entrepreneurs grow quickly and generate more profitable revenue. He offers the following pros, cons and advice for hiring part-timers.
Pros:
- Access to great talent at a fraction of the normal rate
- Limited overhead due to reduced costs
Cons:
- Prospects and sales opportunities won't wait for a salesperson's schedule.
- It's difficult to keep part-timers focused, especially if their off time is split up or they have additional jobs.
- The team may suffer. Says Billingsley, "A company must consider the impact on the whole team when a member isn't always available."
Hiring Guidelines:
- Find out what experience the candidate has in working in a "fractional" position.
- Be clear on specific expectations, including number of calls, proposals, meetings, sales targets, quotas and financial achievements.
- See if the part-timer will be available to answer questions on days off.
Kimberly L. Mccall ("Marketing Angel") is president of McCall Media & Marketing Inc., and author ofSell It, Baby! Marketing Angel's 37 Down-to-Earth & Practical How-To's on Marketing, Branding & Sales.