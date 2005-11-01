Gear 11/05
Build custom search engines with this mini device
1 min read
This story appears in the November 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
On the Lookout
Google Mini Search Appliance
- CNET's rating: 7.0 Very good
- The good: Easy to set up; reasonably priced; crawls many common file types; highly customizable
- The bad: Awkwardly situated configuration port; pricey upgrade path
- What it's for: Providing a customized search engine targeting specific files
- Business use: Index up to 100,000 documents for quick data retrieval.
- The bottom line: An easy-to-use search appliance for small to midsize businesses, it's a capable and flexible tool for building custom search engines.
- Street price: $2,995