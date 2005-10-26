Government Help for Women Entrepreneurs

The United States government has several organizations focused on women business owners. Navigate them with this quick guide.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
  • National Women's Business Council: The NWBC is a bi-partisan federal advisory council that serves as an independent policy advisor to the President, Congress and the SBA on economic issues of importance to women business owners. You'll find research, news, and conference and event listings on the site.
  • Office of Women's Business Ownership: OWBO is a part of the SBA. Each SBA district office has a women's business ownership representative and there are women's business centers in nearly every state. OWBO also offers business training and technical assistance programs; provides access to credit and capital, federal contracts and international trade opportunities; and provides a nationwide network of mentoring roundtables. At OWBO's Online Women's Business Center, you can find lists of local reps and offices, as well as the business management information the SBA provides.
  • Women-21.gov: This site is a joint effort of the Department of Labor, the SBA and other partners. It brings together resources, articles, news, networking opportunities for women entrepreneurs.
  • WomenBiz.gov: This site is the "gateway for women-owned businesses selling to the government." It has useful links, event listings, and a step-by-step guide to government procurement.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market