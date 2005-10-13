My Queue

Growth Strategies

Online Aid for Global Expansion

Expanding internationally? These websites can help.
This story appears in the November 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

More than 95 percent of the world's population lives outside the United States, and tapping into those new customers and markets is your goal in going global. Where's your next customer? Here are six places to look:

1. The Federation of International Trade Associations furnishes trade leads, news, events and links to 8,000 international trade-related websites.

2. GlobalEDGEoffers global business knowledge, including country insights, a resource desk, a "knowledge" room, community forums and a free newsletter.

3. The International Trade Administration is a one-stop shop for those interested in expanding internationally.

4. The SBA Office of International Trade provides localized assistance on global opportunities.

5. The U.S. Commercial Service/BuyUSA serves as a global business partner for exporting to or importing from the United States.

6. The U.S. Government Export Portal provides trade resources and one-on-one assistance for your global business.


Laurel Delaney runs GlobeTrade.comand LaurelDelaney.com, Chicago-based firms that help small businesses expand internationally.

