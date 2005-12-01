Resources 12/05

Websites, organizations, events and more to grow your business

December 1, 2005 2 min read

December 2005 issue of Entrepreneur.

WOMEN PRESIDENT'S ORGANIZATION 2006 ANNUAL CONFERENCE This is a nonprofit membership organization of entrepreneurial women who have guided their businesses to generate at least $2 million in gross annual sales, or $1 million for service-based businesses. The Annual Conference, being held April 27-29, 2006, at the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago, offers opportunities to share experiences and benefit from interactive seminars and speakers tailored to members' specific needs. Membership fees start at $750 annually.

EDIT.COM This online service offers do-it-yourself website editing, allowing businesses to easily update sites. For advanced changes, expert developers are available. Edit.com works with any existing website and lets you change text, links, images and PayPal buttons as well as add new pages. Pricing starts at $25 a month.

MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS The SBA and Junior Achievement Worldwide have joined to launch this site, which supports entrepreneurship among teens. The site serves as a small-business portal for young entrepreneurs, with resources and information essential to realizing dreams of business ownership. It offers information every step of the way, from deciding what business to start to handling success.

ADSLOGANS.COM This tag line database service helps businesses create and refine their slogans. It checks for conflicts with competitors, the use of specific terms, prior or current use of proposed tag lines and more. It also compares brand positioning, weaknesses and overlaps. Prices vary from free to a few hundred dollars, depending on the service.

DELIVERY AUDIT Audit your e-mail marketing campaign with this service that runs your message through every major anti-spam filter, then attempts to retrieve your message from all major ISPs, flagging those that stick your message in bulk folders, and reports what happened, why, and how to fix it. Subscriptions start at $49.95 per month.

ONESOURCE EXPRESS OneSource Express provides company and executive data for sales, marketing, finance and management professionals. It delivers data on 565,000 businesses, 1.2 million executives and 20,000 global company profiles. Search results yield a company description, sales, contact information, executive data and more. Subscriptions start at $5,500 for five licenses.