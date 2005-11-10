The Basics of Selling Services

Unique Circumstances

If your business is primarily a service provider, you have to approach marketing with some special sensitivities:

Service businesses depend on satisfied clients more than other businesses. When you're marketing your services, you can't simply drop a product on your prospect's desk. It isn't easy to invite your prospect to compare your products with those of your competitor either. So you have to market with a "satisfied client" list; they represent the best example of the quality of your service.

The catch here is that--for some businesses--companies don't want you publicizing their use of your services. If you provide counseling services to company X for help with its drug- and alcohol-dependent employees, the president of X might not want you trumpeting their employee problems across the market.

Solution: Develop client lists that don't mention the client. Describe your clients in ways that give the reader a "good enough" understanding of the types of companies you do business for. In your sales presentation, help prospects understand the need for privacy: Surely if they become your customer, they'd want the same discretion used in discussing your relationship with their company.

The sales process often takes longer, especially in business-to-business sales.

Solution: Maintain a consistent sales effort, even when it's tempting to say you don't need it. If you lose a customer or two, you can't start from scratch to round up a few new clients. You should already have some prospects in the pipeline. This is a good reason to keep up a year-round marketing program.

Services are more complex to price, to deliver and to evaluate than comparatively priced products. Defining the quality of service delivery is very difficult. It boils down to whether the customer feels well-served.

Solution: When your business provides a service, you need to build a personal relationship. Your only job is to please your main contact. You will need to conduct informal "How am I doing?" conversations on a regular basis.

Many professional services cover areas that are of extreme importance to the customer: legal, accounting, insurance, financial. So customers tend to be very skeptical about changing their suppliers of these services, since they are intimate and revealing in a way most other services aren't. You need to make a very convincing case to get someone to switch from such a supplier.

Solution: When you market your service, stress the length of time of your relationships and highlight your sensitivity to the bonds of trust in your relationship with your customers. Offer prospects the chance to make a phone call to your current customers to allay their fears about changing suppliers.