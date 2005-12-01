It Figures 12/05
Negative cost-cutting, a $761 billion market and more
1 min read
This story appears in the December 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Almost
2 out of 3fantasy football players admit they check their fantasy teams online during work.
Statistic Source: Fantasy Sports Trade Association
Roughly
550,000new businesses are started each month.
Statistic Source: Ewing Marion Kauffman Foudation
The buying power of black Americans is
$761 billion.
Statistic Source: Selig Center for Economic Growth
45%of U.S. workers say their companies are making cost-cutting efforts that negatively impact the quality of their goods and services.
Statistic Source: Harris Interactive
In the past 12 months,
1 in 9Americans received notice from a firm revealing their personal information had been lost.
Statistic Source: The Ponemon Institute