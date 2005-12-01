Tempting Fate

How far would you go to finance your startup?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Deva Hazarika, CEO at ClearContext Corp., a software company in San Francisco, once paid his business's bills with winnings from online poker. "Poker helped us bridge the gap between development and when we started generating sales," Hazarika says. He and his partner, Brad Meador, estimate their 10 hours each of poker time every week delivered a 10 percent return.

"Entrepreneurs do what it takes to be successful," says Joseph C. Picken, executive director of The Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Texas, Dallas. "But [playing online poker] is not a serious way to raise funds."

Nevertheless, extreme financing has long been an option for early stage businesses with no access to loans, credit or investors. But even established businesses may be pushed to the financing edge. "It's more common now," says Jan Norman, a small-business expert in Diamond Bar, California. In her book What No One Ever Tells You About Financing Your Own Business, Norman offers some extreme examples: Jim McCafferty, founder of JMP Creative, a marketing firm in Santa Ana, California, once met payroll by entertaining as an escape artist; and Jane Bayer boosts income at Factfinders, her Lake Forest, California, information research company, by buying and selling reference books.

In most cases, Norman says, the entrepreneur is using existing skills or experience to raise money. McCafferty, for example, started doing magic as a child, while Bayer works with reference materials every day for her research clients.

To Picken, extreme financing is a short-term answer that diverts attention from other ways to raise money: "Hard work and demonstrating that you've got a viable product with real customers and a sustainable competitive advantage are key to obtaining [conventional] financing."

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market