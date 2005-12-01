1 Source of Brand

The best marketing slogans of today--and all time

December 1, 2005 2 min read

You may not know who Barry Becher and Edward Valenti are by name, but chances are you know their marketing campaigns. The brains behind Ginsu knife's "But Wait, There's More" and other slogans that have worked their way into our lexicon spell out some secrets to their success in their book, The Wisdom of Ginsu. Here, three marketing experts give their takes on the best slogans past and present, with clues to help you find a timeless message of your own.

Peter Koeppel, President of Koeppel Direct, a specialist in direct-response media buying in Dallas

Past: "Breakfast of Champions," Wheaties

Why: The people on the box were always those you aspired to be. Parents who wanted their children to be champions bought the cereal.

Present: "The Ultimate Driving Machine," BMW

Why: It's bold. It's catchy. They can back up the claim.

Kelly O'Keefe, President of O'Keefe Brands in Richmond, Virginia; founder, "Annual Slogan Survey," which measures customer retention of various slogans

Past: "You're in Good Hands," Allstate

Why: This slogan has an 87 percent recognition level and has been used for more than 30 years. Many slogans last a year or two, but a good one needs time to catch on.

Present: "It's That Easy," Staples

Why: Staples is adding services that make it easier for the customer at every stage. Building recognition and connecting it with behavior is a winner.

Dana Farbo, CEO, Creative Priority, a marketing communications agency in New York City

Past: "When It Rains, It Pours," Morton Salt

Why: While the phrase was nothing new, Morton's use was relevant because of the tendency of salt to clump--it made it ubiquitous in everyday language.

Present: "Impossible Is Nothing," Adidas

Why: Rather than put athletes on a pedestal, Adidas humanizes them through the challenges they face--and overcome--every day.