Save the Date

An online calendar service is the next crusade for one serial software entrepreneur.
This story appears in the December 2005 issue of Entrepreneur.

Jeremy jaech's schedule is packed. A serial entrepreneur, Jaech has had two previous software companies that did so well, they sold for enormous profits. The most recent was Visio, which Microsoft purchased in 2000 for $1.5 billion. In June, Jaech launched Trumba Corp. with the help of four co-founders and $4.75 million in funding. This latest Seattle-based venture offers OneCalendar, an online service that makes it easy for users to manage their schedules, e-mail upcoming events to groups and share their calendars with others.

The concept of a group calendar isn't new, yet Jaech is confident the timing is finally right. "You really need an always-on connection to the internet for this to work really well, and now over 50 percent of internet-connected households are broadband-connected," explains Jaech, 50, whose strategy for success is recognizing shifts--along with room for opportunities--in the marketplace.

With Trumba's 2006 sales projected to hit $12 million, you just might want to pencil Jaech in on your calendar of entrepreneurs to watch.

