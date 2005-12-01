Save the Date

An online calendar service is the next crusade for one serial software entrepreneur.

December 1, 2005 1 min read

This story appears in the December 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Jeremy jaech's schedule is packed. A serial entrepreneur, Jaech has had two previous software companies that did so well, they sold for enormous profits. The most recent was Visio, which Microsoft purchased in 2000 for $1.5 billion. In June, Jaech launched Trumba Corp. with the help of four co-founders and $4.75 million in funding. This latest Seattle-based venture offers OneCalendar, an online service that makes it easy for users to manage their schedules, e-mail upcoming events to groups and share their calendars with others.

The concept of a group calendar isn't new, yet Jaech is confident the timing is finally right. "You really need an always-on connection to the internet for this to work really well, and now over 50 percent of internet-connected households are broadband-connected," explains Jaech, 50, whose strategy for success is recognizing shifts--along with room for opportunities--in the marketplace.

With Trumba's 2006 sales projected to hit $12 million, you just might want to pencil Jaech in on your calendar of entrepreneurs to watch.