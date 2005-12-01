The Coast is Clear

Security software lets you know who's on the network.
Getting your Wi-Fi equipment set up for security isn't as troublesome as it once was, but it can still be a head-ache. That's where software like Interlink Networks' Lucid-Link comes in, offering enterprise-strength security for small and midsize businesses.

Ease of use is a must, and LucidLink gets good marks in that area. The only major hardware requirement is a computer wired to your router to run the authentication server part of the package. That computer has to be on whenever you want to use the software, but it doesn't have to be dedicated to the task. A small client program is then installed and configured on each computer you want to connect to your wireless network. The administrator authorizes users and can keep track of who is accessing the network.

LucidLink supports automatic access-point configuration for some devices. For other devices, you might have to manually configure your access point or router following instructions available online. Check the website to see if your hardware is supported. LucidLink is free for three or fewer users. Otherwise, pricing starts at $549 for four to 10 users.

