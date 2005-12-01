Gear 12/05

This new iPod Nano sets the bar for MP3 players.
This story appears in the December 2005 issue of Entrepreneur.

Apple iPod Nano

CNET's Rating: 8.3 Excellent

The Good: Gorgeous, superslim design with bright, photo-friendly screen; easy to operate; nimble processor and system performance

The Bad: Unspectacular battery life; scratches easily; 4GB maximum capacity is not a good fit for many users; no extra features such as FM radio; no A/V-out

What It's For: Playing digital audio files such as MP3, AAC, DRM AAC and Audible; photo viewing and storage; data storage

Essential Extras: Better headphones; protective case

The Bottom Line: Though its capacity is limited, the Apple iPod Nano sets the standard for MP3 players to come.

Street Price: $199 to $249

