Up for Review

Now's the time to evaluate your insurance coverage.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

How long has it been since you reviewed your insurance coverage? If your business has changed-an increase or decrease in work force, sales volume, inventory, equipment or property, or a change in operations-it could affect your insurance needs or rates, says M. Beth Parquette, president of Parquette & Associates Inc., a commercial lines insurance agency in North Port, Florida. "Review your insurance every year to make sure every aspect of your business is covered in the proper way and [for] the proper amount," she says. Take a look at your general business coverage (property, liability, etc.), workers' compensation and coverage you offer as part of your benefits package.

For a smaller company with an agent, an insurance review can usually be done by telephone. Ideally, this should take place at least 60 days prior to the policy's renewal date to give the agent time to shop for quotes. This not only ensures you are properly covered, Parquette says, but also assures you the best possible rate with the most appropriate carrier.

If your insurance isn't up for renewal this month, Parquette says, "take notice of when your policy expires, and mark your calendar." And, she adds, if you make a significant change in your operations midterm, check with your agent at that time to see if your coverage needs to be adjusted.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market