Art of Persuasion

By making evidence come to life, this entrepreneur ensures the whole truth gets told.
This story appears in the December 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

A master of visually persuasive storytelling, Juliet Huck, 43, has brought cutting-edge advertising, marketing and communication theories straight to the courtroom. As founder of The Huck Group, a 6-year-old graphic design firm in Los Angeles, she uses auditory, visual and kinetic elements such as magnetic boards and slides to help attorneys present information to juries in an understandable, persuasive manner. "I started to see the part of trials that was missing, which is 'What's the story?'" explains Huck, who has used her expertise in high-profile cases such as the Kobe Bryant and Scott Peterson trials. "[You can't] just throw out a bunch of facts and assume people are going to fully understand them."

Outside the courtroom, Huck relies on similar tools to market her own business-namely a story-book that illustrates the company's focus and has samples of previous work. And it's working: 2005 sales are on track to reach $1.1 million.

