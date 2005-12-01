It's Better to Give

Rack up sales with a wildly generous promotion.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Last December, Shannon Murphey wanted to beef up sales at his Tyler, Texas, jewelery store, Murphey the Jeweler. After analyzing his sales figures, he decided to give away $50 gift certificates for local businesses to give to their employees. Everyone said he was crazy to mail out more than 4,000 certificates, but Murphey was confident.

"Many people used the gift certificates as credit toward more expensive items," explains Murphey, 49. "The average customer spends $2,500 over the course of doing business with us, so this was a very calculated risk." Murphey expects the promotion to generate $1.5 million in new-client business.

Bob Nelson, president of Power Retailing, a retail consulting firm in Phoenix, says careful cost-benefit analysis is key. He offers these tips for using gift certificates as promotions:

  • Reach the right people. Says Nelson, "This promotion was targeted toward people who have jobs and can afford to spend money in the store."
  • Make sure your margin can handle it. Nelson estimates a jewelry store's margin can easily handle a $50 credit on many items, so it's likely the jeweler is still making money on items sold, even with the credit.
  • Remember the exposure. This bold promotion got people talking about Murphey, and that has value, too.
Gwen Moran is co-author of The Complete Idiot's Guide to Business Plans.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market