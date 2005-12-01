Money Talks

Motivate sales reps with the almighty dollar.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Trips are marvelous, awards are dandy, but money is the number-one incentive sales reps crave. According to Linda Leake, "You can line up 10 great sales professionals and ask 'What is the best incentive your company can give you?' and [the answer] will be money."

Leake, president of Change by Leake in Raleigh, North Carolina, helps companies get sales results through hiring and developing talent. Leake believes reps are most motivated by a good base salary coupled with unlimited commissions. She says reps often leave companies because their compensation package has been capped--no matter how hard they work, they can't make more money.

The moola motivator is linked to the inherent competitiveness of strong sales reps. Holding weekly sales meetings can give reps the motivation they need to succeed. "Accountability and competitiveness, against a sales goal with a monetary reward, is the best high they can get," says Leake.

If you wish to do something above and beyond for a fantastic rep, Leake advises asking each rep what he or she would like.

And if you don't have a bucket of cash for incentives, Leake advises giving a rep one or two good accounts to build on--a financial win for both boss and employee.

Kimberly L. McCall ("Marketing Angel") is president of McCall Media & Marketing Inc. and author of Sell It, Baby! Marketing Angel's 37 Down-to-Earth & Practical How-To's on Marketing, Branding & Sales.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market