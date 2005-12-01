Leader of the Pack

A former police department pilot believes there's room for everyone to be a leader.

He watched over the community from above while flying helicopters and airplanes for the Houston Police Department, but Mike Jones wanted to offer a solution to the problem he spotted on the ground every day: a lack of leaders to guide and inspire youth. Jones created Discover Leadership Training in 1998 to educate everyone from high-school students to Fortune 500 execs on how to build and strengthen leadership skills.

While the groups he teaches deal with different issues and are taught in different formats, Jones, 45, contends all learn the same precious lesson: "When individuals accept personal responsibility for what they do and the outcomes that they're producing, they behave differently." With over $2 million in 2005 sales and 65 percent of new business generated by previous clients' leads, Jones' mission proves that one person can make a tremendous difference in numerous lives.