Leader of the Pack

A former police department pilot believes there's room for everyone to be a leader.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the December 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

He watched over the community from above while flying helicopters and airplanes for the Houston Police Department, but Mike Jones wanted to offer a solution to the problem he spotted on the ground every day: a lack of leaders to guide and inspire youth. Jones created Discover Leadership Training in 1998 to educate everyone from high-school students to Fortune 500 execs on how to build and strengthen leadership skills.

While the groups he teaches deal with different issues and are taught in different formats, Jones, 45, contends all learn the same precious lesson: "When individuals accept personal responsibility for what they do and the outcomes that they're producing, they behave differently." With over $2 million in 2005 sales and 65 percent of new business generated by previous clients' leads, Jones' mission proves that one person can make a tremendous difference in numerous lives.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market