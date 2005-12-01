My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

International E-tiquette

Avoid embarrassing faux pas in online global communications.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In today's global business environment, even startup companies are likely to find themselves communicating with business contacts in other countries. And since e-mail is likely to be the primary mode of communication with your multicultural acquaintances, you should follow a few key guidelines to avoid committing an international etiquette faux pas.

When contacting an overseas colleague for the first time, follow standard e-mail guidelines, says Marjorie Brody, etiquette expert and founder of Brody Communications Ltd. in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania. Professionalism would stipulate no big attachments, no emoticons, proper spelling and punctuation, and no ALL CAPS missives. Specific to your international contacts, consider any possible differences in spelling-the American recognize vs. the English recognise, for example. "Not that they don't appreciate and understand American English--they do," says Brody. "But even so, it's being respectful of [the other culture's] way of doing things."

Also, be mindful that other cultures are often more formal: While many Americans will immediately address a person with his or her first name in e-mails, international businesspeople often prefer formal titles. To avoid confusion and misunderstandings, take into consideration that country's currency and its symbol, as well as the correct format for times and dates--the U.S. uses the month/day/year format, whereas many other countries use day/month/year (2 December 2005, for example). Finally, avoid any type of humor or sarcasm in an international e-mail, as it often won't translate as funny, says Brody.

Moreover, if you're going to be working with a specific country, do your research about that culture's particular rules of decorum, as they vary widely from country to country. The bottom line: Be ready to learn a few new things. "People who are the most flexible and respectful of others are the ones who are going to do the best in these environments," says Brody. "You've got to get out of your American head. Do not come with a sense of arrogance, because nothing will turn people off more than that."

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

Watch Out for These 4 Warning Signs on the Road to Success

Growth Strategies

Get Attention and Grow Your Business Without Actually Talking About It

Why These Founders Gave Their Suppliers and Manufacturers a Piece of the Company