Editor's Pick 12/05

December 1, 2005 1 min read

The Hewlett-Packard Compaq nx6125 Notebook PC lets you experience what 64-bit power is all about with its 1.6GHz AMD Turion 64 Mobile Technology. This processor offers plenty of power for a growing business, while the notebook's shell features an HP Biometric Fingerprint Sensor that grants access only to legitimate users. The nx6125 Notebook PC also includes a 15-inch display, a 40GB hard drive, a DVD/CD-RW combo drive, built-in Wi-Fi, three USB 2.0 ports and one IEEE 1394 port.

For many businesses, contact is king. ACT! 2006 by Sage Software has new features to maintain its leadership in the contact- and customer-management arenas. The newest version's interface helps you group contacts in a tree view that can be up to 15 levels deep per group. And the premium version includes special features for workgroup use, such as enhanced security with robust permission controls. It includes the option for an offline or online license, as well as a customizable scheduler for contact and file backup.

