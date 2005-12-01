Editor's Pick 12/05

Our favorite tech gadgets and software to keep your business running smoothly
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the December 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The Hewlett-Packard Compaq nx6125 Notebook PC lets you experience what 64-bit power is all about with its 1.6GHz AMD Turion 64 Mobile Technology. This processor offers plenty of power for a growing business, while the notebook's shell features an HP Biometric Fingerprint Sensor that grants access only to legitimate users. The nx6125 Notebook PC also includes a 15-inch display, a 40GB hard drive, a DVD/CD-RW combo drive, built-in Wi-Fi, three USB 2.0 ports and one IEEE 1394 port.

Hewlett-Packard
Compaq nx6125 Notebook PC
(800) 888-0262
Street Price: $999

Make Contact
For many businesses, contact is king. ACT! 2006 by Sage Software has new features to maintain its leadership in the contact- and customer-management arenas. The newest version's interface helps you group contacts in a tree view that can be up to 15 levels deep per group. And the premium version includes special features for workgroup use, such as enhanced security with robust permission controls. It includes the option for an offline or online license, as well as a customizable scheduler for contact and file backup.

Sage Software
ACT! 2006
(888) 855-5222
Street Price: $230 (standard), $400 (premium)

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market