Tech Toy 12/05

This story appears in the December 2005 issue of Entrepreneur.

Want a dog, but not sure if you're ready for the responsibility? Practice being master on WowWee's Robopet. This doggie robot's advanced artificial intelligence and biomechanical action let it sit, walk, jump, play dead, roll over and beg. It even scratches itself. Sensors enable it to react to sound, movement and obstacles, and you can train Robopet. It responds to negative and positive reinforcement, and its sleep, wake and guard modes are programmable via remote control. Robopet is incredibly lifelike, but not too lifelike-if you know what I mean. Take one home for $99.

For details: www.robopetonline.com

