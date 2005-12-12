6 Tips for Getting the Best Hotel Room

Why settle for a ho-hum room? Here's how to get the best.

Instead of settling for another beige box when you check into a hotel on your next business trip, use these strategies to score a better, bigger, more luxurious room.

. Never sit back and let a computer or a front desk clerk choose your room for you. When you check in, ask for something specific, such as a great view, morning sun, a king bed or a room near (or far away from) the elevator. By doing so, you avoid getting stuck with the room no one else asked for. Show your stripes. Are you a frequent or returning guest? Let the person checking you in know that. Mention something you really liked or disliked about your last room, and request something different this time.

If you get to your room and something is wrong--it's too small, a light doesn't work, the view is bad, the neighbors are noisy or it smells awful--call the front desk immediately, and let them know you're coming back down for a reassignment. Your next room will most likely be better. (This is especially true at big downtown hotels that have a variety of room types and sizes.) Extended stay? If you're staying at the hotel for more than four or five days, or plan to return frequently over an extended period of time, write the hotel manager a note a week or two before you arrive. Let him or her know you intend to stay for a long period of time and would like a price break or a space-available upgrade. When you check in, ask to say hello to the manager, who may have already marked your reservation for an upgrade.

If you're staying at the hotel for more than four or five days, or plan to return frequently over an extended period of time, write the hotel manager a note a week or two before you arrive. Let him or her know you intend to stay for a long period of time and would like a price break or a space-available upgrade. When you check in, ask to say hello to the manager, who may have already marked your reservation for an upgrade. Pay up. If trying to get something for nothing doesn't seem to work at the check--in desk, ask how much it might cost to upgrade to a suite or a room on the concierge level. If there's availability, an extra $10 or $20 per night could be worth it.