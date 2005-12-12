My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Insider's Guide to Budget Travel

Score great deals with the best-kept travel secrets around.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're like most business travelers these days-acting as your own travel agent but confused by all the options-check out the Business Travel Almanac by Donna Williams. The "former corporate traveler turned author and consultant" offers this advice:

What is one of the least known tips for saving money on business trips?

Donna Williams: Book hotels on the hotel's Web site, not at one of the discount sites. Many hotel chains now guarantee you'll get the lowest rates available on their Web sites. Also, most hotel-owned sites will offer frequent-stay points, last-minute specials, weekend rates, or deals that include amenities you won't find on so-called discount sites.

Any advice on getting upgrades?

Williams: I always book the cheapest rate and negotiate for an upgrade at the check-in counter. That way, you'll be assured of not spending too much. But if there's a better seat, a nicer room or a convertible that's available, you can make a deal on the spot using your powers of persuasion.

Are there any "secrets" in your book that the average traveler may not know?

Williams: If you've got time to kill at an airport, you may not know that there are health-club facilities at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport, Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Miami International Airport.

At smaller companies, travelers typically do more driving than flying [so they may want to know some] quirky driving laws-in New York State, for example, you can get a ticket if you don't use a hands-free device on your mobile phone when driving. In Texas, speed limits on highways decrease by 5 mph after sunset.

For more information on Williams' book, see www.businesstravelalmanac.com.

Chris McGinnis, travel correspondent for CNN Headline News, is author ofThe Unofficial Business Travelers' Pocket Guide.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

3 Tips to Turn Tough Conversations Into Profitable Ones

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth

Growth Strategies

Get Attention and Grow Your Business Without Actually Talking About It