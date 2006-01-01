Stop on a Dime

Pick the right price point to pull in profits.

Forget about searching for that one perfect price for your product. Instead, says pricing expert Rafi Mohammed in The Art of Pricing (Crown Business, $25), aim to find approximately right prices for several of your major customer groups. Offer discounts to some; charge premiums to others. Bundle to create high-priced packages for those who value them; use bare-bones bargains to attract new customers. Urge employees to sell higher-profit items, and limit their ability to give price breaks.

If you've been consumed by cost control, consider thinking about pricing instead. Moham-med cites a cross-industry study where raising average prices by 1 percent meant 11 percent higher profits, while a 10 percent average price hike increased profits 100 percent. This conversational, easy and informative read is worth paying attention to.

Get Out the Magnifying Glass

When one window in a building gets broken and stays that way, soon all the windows will be broken. That's the idea behind Broken Windows, Broken Business (Warner Business Books, $21.95) by PR executive Michael Levine. Levine warns that every detail is critical. As a warning, he points to Kmart, which alienated once-loyal shoppers with poor goods and only moderately low prices. On the other hand, pampering passengers with leather seats and personal TVs has helped JetBlue soar. Is it the end of the big idea? Not quite, but the little things count, too.

Mark Henricks is Entrepreneur's "Staff Smarts" columnist.